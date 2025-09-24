Skip to Main content
Ami Jerusalem Street Food
0
Order Online
Home
/
Original Hummus Bowl
Original Hummus Bowl
$0
Gluten Free Pita
Select...
Original Mods
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Hummus, warm and tender garbanzo beans, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with a pita on the side.
Ami Jerusalem Street Food Location and Hours
(847) 926-7100
148 Green Bay rd., Highwood, IL 60040
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 11:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement