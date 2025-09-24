Skip to Main content
Ami Jerusalem Street Food
0
Order Online
Home
/
Lamb Kebab Pita
Lamb Kebab Pita
$0
Lamb Kebab Mods
Select...
Gluten Free Pita
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Lamb, grilled tomato and onion, tahini and jalapeno pesto, served in a pita. *Please note that the lamb is made fresh to order so it will take 10 minutes to prepare.
Ami Jerusalem Street Food Location and Hours
(847) 926-7100
148 Green Bay rd., Highwood, IL 60040
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 11:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement