Skip to Main content
Ami Jerusalem Street Food
0
Order Online
Home
/
Family Style Steak
Family Style Steak
$0
Family Style Add Ons
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Family style dinner for 6. Includes: Trays of Marinated Skirt Steak, Hummus, Rice, Jerusalem salad Pitas and all of our sauces, jalapeño pesto, tahini, garlic sauce and hot sauce.
Ami Jerusalem Street Food Location and Hours
(847) 926-7100
148 Green Bay rd., Highwood, IL 60040
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 11:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement