Ami Jerusalem Street Food 148 Green Bay rd.
Food
In a Pita
- Roasted Cauliflower Pita
Hummus, cauliflower, tahini, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto and scallions and parsley, served in a pita.$16.00
- Falafel Pita
Falafel in a pita with hummus, tahini, Jerusalem salad, jalapeño pesto & pickles. *Our falafel is nut free and gluten free$14.00
- Sabich Pita
Hummus, fried eggplant, hardboiled egg, tahini, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto. Served in a pita.$15.00
- Steak and Potatoes Pita
Ribeye steak, roasted potatoes with red pepper & onion, tahini, tomato salsa, pickles & jalapeno pesto. Served in a pita.$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lamb Kebab Pita
Lamb, grilled tomato and onion, tahini and jalapeno pesto, served in a pita. *Please note that the lamb is made fresh to order so it will take 10 minutes to prepare.$18.00
- Chicken Shawarma Pita
Shawarma seasoned grilled chicken, hummus, tahini, Jerusalem salad and jalapeno pesto. Served in a pita.$16.00
- Chicken Schnitzel Pita
Chicken schnitzel, hummus, Jerusalem salad, fried eggplant, jalapeno pesto and tahini. Served in a pita. *Gluten free chicken available upon request.$16.00
- Arayas
Beef kebab meat stuffed into a pita and grilled to perfection. Served with tahini, tomato salsa and jalapeño pesto on the side.$18.00
Hummus Bowls
- Original Hummus Bowl
Hummus, warm and tender garbanzo beans, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with a pita on the side.$14.00
- Jerusalem Beef Hummus Bowl
Jerusalem style chopped beef & lamb blend, grated tomato, jalapeño pesto, tahini sauce, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus, and a pita on the side.$18.00
- Falafel Hummus Bowl
Hummus, falafel, warm and tender garbanzo beans, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side. *our falafel is nut free and gluten free$15.00
- Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl
Shawarma spiced grilled chicken, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side.$17.00
- Lamb Kebab Hummus Bowl
Lamb kebab, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side. *Please note that the lamb is made fresh to order and will take 10 mins to cook.$18.00
- Roasted Cauliflower Hummus Bowl
Roasted cauliflower, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side.$16.00
- Sabich Hummus Bowl
Fried eggplant, hardboiled egg, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side.$16.00
- Mushroom & Onion hummus bowl
Warm Mushroom and caramelized onion, warm garbanzo beans, grated tomato, jalapeño pesto, tahini and extra virgin olive oil. Served in a hummus bowl with a pita on the side.$16.00
- Chicken Schnitzel hummus bowl
Chicken Schnitzel, Hummus, tomato salsa, tahini, jalapeno pesto, served with a pita on the side. *Chicken available gluten free$17.00
Rice Bowls
- Falafel rice bowl
Falafel in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side. *Our falafel is nut free and gluten free$15.00
- Chicken Shawarma rice bowl
Chicken shawarma in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$17.00
- Lamb Kebab rice bowl
Lamb Kebab in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$18.00
- Roasted Cauliflower rice bowl
Roasted cauliflower in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$16.00
- Chicken Schnitzel rice bowl
Chicken schnitzel in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side. *Chicken schnitzel can be made gluten free$17.00
- Shakshukah rice bowl
Poached eggs in a roasted pepper and tomato sauce served over rice with a pita on the side. **NOTE: Shakshuka rice bowl does NOT come with hummus or salad. Served over rice only.$15.00
- Jerusalem Beef rice bowl
Jerusalem style chopped beef in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$18.00
- Sabich rice bowl
Sabich in a rice bowl, fried eggplant and hardboiled egg served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$16.00
- Mushroom & Onion rice bowl
Warm mushrooms and caramelized onion in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$16.00
Salad Bowl
- Shuk Salad
Tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish, bell pepper, fresh herbs, crunchy pita chips, sumac vinaigrette. Served as is or with the added protein of your choice *Please note: Shuk salad is made fresh daily ready to serve therefore the removal of ingredients is not possible (Example: no onions) Salad is served as is. Thank you for your understanding!$13.00
Burekas
Kids Menu
- Kids Schnitzel
Kids Schnitzel. Crispy fried chicken served with rice or french fries. Add a complimentary side of hummus upon request. *Available gluten free.$7.99
- Kids Falafel
Kids Falafel. Comes with 3 falafel and is served with rice or french fries. Add a complementary side of hummus upon request. *Our falafel is nut free and gluten free$7.99
- Kids Shawarma
Kids shawarma. Shawarma seasoned grilled and pulled chicken, served with rice or french fries. Add a complementary side of hummus upon request.$7.99
PRE-ORDER Challah
Sides
- Fries$4.75
- Pita (1)$2.00
- Jerusalem Salad
Chopped cucumber, red onion, tomato and parsley. Available in 8oz or 16oz sizes.$7.00
- Side of Rice
Turmeric rice, available in 8oz or 16oz$3.50
- Side of 8oz salsa
Fresh made daily tomato salsa made with steamed tomato, garlic and parsley. (not spicy)$7.00
- Side Hummus
8oz or 16oz Hummus made fresh every day *8oz comes with 1 pita 16oz comes with 2 pitas$8.00
- Falafel (5)
Five crispy fresh falafel, served with tahini. *Our falafel is gluten free and does not contain nuts.$7.00
- Gluten Free Pita (1)$4.00
- Side Roasted Cauliflower$7.00
- Side Eggplant$7.00
- Sauces
- side pickles small$0.25
- Side pickles 8oz$4.00
- Side Chicken Shawarma 8oz$7.00
Drinks
N/A Drinks
- San Pellegrino$3.50
- Aqua Panna$3.00
- Jump Juice
Imported Israeli juice. Choice of Grapefruit, orange, grape or strawberry banana.$3.50
- Israeli Malt beer
Non alcoholic root beer imported from Israel.$3.50
- Coca-cola$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Lipton Peach Iced Tea$3.00
- Neviot+ Mineral Water Grape$3.00
- Neviot+ Mineral Water Apple$3.00