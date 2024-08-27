Ami Jerusalem Street Food 148 Green Bay rd.
Food
In a Pita
- Roasted Cauliflower Pita
Hummus, cauliflower, tahini, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto and scallions and parsley, served in a pita.$14.00
- Falafel Pita
Falafel in a pita with hummus, tahini, Jerusalem salad, jalapeño pesto & pickles. *Our falafel is nut free and gluten free$12.00
- Sabich Pita
Hummus, fried eggplant, hardboiled egg, tahini, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto. Served in a pita.$14.00
- Steak and Potatoes Pita
Ribeye steak, roasted potatoes with red pepper & onion, tahini, tomato salsa, pickles & jalapeno pesto. Served in a pita.$17.00
- Lamb Kebab Pita
Lamb, grilled tomato and onion, tahini and jalapeno pesto, served in a pita. *Please note that the lamb is made fresh to order so it will take 10 minutes to prepare.$17.00
- Chicken Shawarma Pita
Shawarma seasoned grilled chicken, hummus, tahini, Jerusalem salad and jalapeno pesto. Served in a pita.$15.00
- Chicken Schnitzel Pita
Chicken schnitzel, hummus, Jerusalem salad, fried eggplant, jalapeno pesto and tahini. Served in a pita. *Gluten free chicken available upon request.$15.00
- Arayas
Beef kebab meat stuffed into a pita and grilled to perfection. Served with tahini, tomato salsa and jalapeño pesto on the side.$17.00
Hummus Bowls
- Original Hummus Bowl
Hummus, warm and tender garbanzo beans, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with a pita on the side.$14.00
- Jerusalem Beef Hummus Bowl
Jerusalem style chopped beef & lamb blend, grated tomato, jalapeño pesto, tahini sauce, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus, and a pita on the side.$17.00
- Falafel Hummus Bowl
Hummus, falafel, warm and tender garbanzo beans, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side. *our falafel is nut free and gluten free$15.00
- Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl
Shawarma spiced grilled chicken, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side.$16.00
- Lamb Kebab Hummus Bowl
Lamb kebab, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side. *Please note that the lamb is made fresh to order and will take 10 mins to cook.$17.00
- Roasted Cauliflower Hummus Bowl
Roasted cauliflower, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side.$15.00
- Sabich Hummus Bowl
Fried eggplant, hardboiled egg, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side.$15.00
- Mushroom & Onion hummus bowl
Warm Mushroom and caramelized onion, warm garbanzo beans, grated tomato, jalapeño pesto, tahini and extra virgin olive oil. Served in a hummus bowl with a pita on the side.$15.00
- Chicken Schnitzel hummus bowl
Chicken Schnitzel, Hummus, tomato salsa, tahini, jalapeno pesto, served with a pita on the side. *Chicken available gluten free$16.00
Rice Bowls
- Falafel rice bowl
Falafel in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side. *Our falafel is nut free and gluten free$15.00
- Chicken Shawarma rice bowl
Chicken shawarma in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$16.00
- Lamb Kebab rice bowl
Lamb Kebab in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$17.00
- Roasted Cauliflower rice bowl
Roasted cauliflower in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$15.00
- Chicken Schnitzel rice bowl
Chicken schnitzel in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side. *Chicken schnitzel can be made gluten free$16.00
- Shakshukah rice bowl
Poached eggs in a roasted pepper and tomato sauce served over rice with a pita on the side. **NOTE: Shakshuka rice bowl does NOT come with hummus or salad. Served over rice only.$15.00
- Jerusalem Beef rice bowl
Jerusalem style chopped beef in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$17.00
- Sabich rice bowl
Sabich in a rice bowl, fried eggplant and hardboiled egg served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$14.00
- Mushroom & Onion rice bowl
Warm mushrooms and caramelized onion in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$15.00
Salad Bowl
- Shuk Salad
Tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish, bell pepper, fresh herbs, crunchy pita chips, sumac vinaigrette. Served as is or with the added protein of your choice *Please note: Shuk salad is made fresh daily ready to serve therefore the removal of ingredients is not possible (Example: no onions) Salad is served as is. Thank you for your understanding!$12.25
Burekas
Kids Menu
- Kids Schnitzel
Kids Schnitzel. Crispy fried chicken served with rice or french fries. Add a complimentary side of hummus upon request. *Available gluten free.$7.99
- Kids Falafel
Kids Falafel. Comes with 3 falafel and is served with rice or french fries. Add a complementary side of hummus upon request. *Our falafel is nut free and gluten free$7.99
- Kids Shawarma
Kids shawarma. Shawarma seasoned grilled and pulled chicken, served with rice or french fries. Add a complementary side of hummus upon request.$7.99
PRE-ORDER Challah
Sides
- Fries$4.75
- Pita (1)$2.00
- Jerusalem Salad
Chopped cucumber, red onion, tomato and parsley. Available in 8oz or 16oz sizes.$7.00
- Side of Rice
Turmeric rice, available in 8oz or 16oz$3.50
- Side of 8oz salsa
Fresh made daily tomato salsa made with steamed tomato, garlic and parsley. (not spicy)$7.00
- Side Hummus
8oz or 16oz Hummus made fresh every day *8oz comes with 1 pita 16oz comes with 2 pitas$8.00
- Falafel (5)
Five crispy fresh falafel, served with tahini. *Our falafel is gluten free and does not contain nuts.$7.00
- Gluten Free Pita (1)$4.00
- Side Roasted Cauliflower$7.00
- Side Eggplant$7.00
- Sauces
Drinks
N/A Drinks
- San Pellegrino$3.50
- Aqua Panna$3.00
- Jump Juice
Imported Israeli juice. Choice of Grapefruit, orange, grape or strawberry banana.$3.50
- Israeli Malt beer
Non alcoholic root beer imported from Israel.$3.50
- Israeli Spring Juice
Imported Israeli Juice beverage. Choice of mango, strawberry banana or peach.$3.50
- Coca-cola$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Lipton Peach Iced Tea$3.00
- Neviot+ Mineral Water Grape$3.00
- Neviot+ Mineral Water Apple$3.00
Catering Menu
Preferred Package
- Preferred Package
A generous supply of our signature staples. *Please note all catering orders will need to be placed at least 24 hours in advance. We highly recommend calling the restaurant to confirm after you place your order online to ensure that all the details are correct. Our number is 847-926-7100. Base package starts at $17 per person with a 12 person minimum. You have your choice of 1 protein, included in the package is pita, Jerusalem salad, 8oz tahini, 8oz jalapeño pesto (Zhug), 4oz hot sauce, 4oz garlic sauce, a tray of rice and a tray of fresh hummus. Protein options include: Lamb Kebab Jerusalem Beef Chicken Shawarma Chicken Schnitzel Falafel You may add additional protein and expand the count of people by 1 or 5 based on your catering needs. *Gluten free pitas are always available for an additional charge.$204.00
Vegetarian Package
- Vegetarian Package
Enjoy a generous supply of our delicious vegetarian staples. *Please note all catering orders will need to be placed at least 24 hours in advance. We highly recommend calling the restaurant to confirm after you place your order online to ensure that all the details are correct. Our number is 847-926-7100. Base package starts at $15/person with a minimum of 12 people. You have your choice of 2 vegetarian items. Included in the package is pita, 8oz tahini, 8oz jalapeño pesto (Zhug), 4oz hot sauce, 4oz garlic sauce, a tray of rice and a tray of fresh hummus. Vegetarian items include: Falafel Roasted Cauliflower Sabich (Fried Eggplant) Mushroom and Onion Shuk Salad Baba Ganoush Stuffed Grape Leaves *You may add additional vegetarian items and expand the count of people by 1 or 5 based on your catering needs. *Gluten free pitas are always available for an additional charge.$180.00
Challah Loaf
PRE-ORDER challah by 5pm Thursday, for a Friday pickup. Limited quantities.