Ami Jerusalem Street Food 148 Green Bay rd.
Food
In a Pita
- Roasted Cauliflower Pita
Cauliflower, tahini, chopped salad, Jalapeno pesto and scallions served in a pita.$14.00
- Falafel Pita
Hummus, tahini, chopped salad, jalapeno pesto, scallions served in a pita.$11.00
- Sabich Pita
Fried eggplant, hardboiled egg, tahini, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto. Served in a pita.$14.00
- Shakshuka Pita
Poached eggs in a roasted pepper & tomato sauce. Served in a pita.$12.00
- Steak and Potatoes Pita
Steak & potatoes, tahini, tomato salsa, pickles & jalapeno pesto. Served in a pita.$16.00
- Lamb Kebab Pita
Lamb, grilled tomato and onion, tahini, tomato salsa, green chili pepper sauce. Served in a pita. Please note that the lamb is made fresh to order so it will take 10 minutes to prepare.$16.00
- Chicken Shawarma Pita
Shawarma seasoned chicken, tahini, chopped salad, jalapeno pesto. Served in a pita.$15.00
- Chicken Schnitzel Pita
Chicken schnitzel, tomato matbucha, fried eggplant, pickles, tahini. Served in a pita. Gluten free available upon request.$15.00
- Arayes Grilled Pita
Beef kebab meat, tahini, tomato stuffed a pita and grilled to perfection. Please note that it will take 15 mins to prepare as it is cooked fresh and made to order.$16.00
Hummus Bowls
- Original Hummus Bowl
Hummus, warm and tender garbanzo beans, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with a pita on the side.$14.00
- Jerusalem Beef Hummus Bowl
Hummus, Jerusalem style chopped beef, tahini sauce, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with a pita on the side.$16.00
- Falafel Bowl
Hummus, falafel, warm and tender garbanzo beans, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with a pita on the side.$14.00
- Chicken Shawarma Bowl
Shawarma spiced chicken, hummus, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with a pita on the side.$15.00
- Lamb Kebab Bowl
Hummus, lamb kebab, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with a pita on the side.$16.00
- Roasted Cauliflower Bowl
Hummus, cauliflower, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with a pita on the side.$14.00
- Sabich Bowl
Hummus, fried eggplant, hardboiled egg, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with a pita on the side.$14.00
- Hummus & Fava Beans (FUL) Bowl
Hummus, warm and tender fava beans, hardboiled egg, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with a pita on the side.$15.00
Salad Bowl
Burekas
- OUT OF STOCKTurkish Style
Turkish style crispy and flaky baked savory pastry with your choice of filling: Cheese, spinach and feta or beef. Served on a tray with tahini, pickles, grated tomato, hardboiled egg and green salsa. Please note these are made from scratch and will take 20 minutes to bake.OUT OF STOCK$14.00+
Kids Menu
Sides
Grab and Go
Drinks
N/A Drinks
- San Pellegrino$3.50+
- Aqua Panna$3.00
- Jump Juice
Imported Israeli juice choice of Grapefruit, orange or grape.$3.50
- Israeli Malt beer
Non alcoholic root beer imported from Israel.$3.50
- Israeli Spring Juice
Imported Israeli Juice beverage. Choice of mango, strawberry banana or peach.$3.50
- Coca-cola$2.00
- Diet Coke$1.50
- Bottled water$2.00