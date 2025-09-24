A generous supply of our signature staples. *Canceling any catering order must be 48 hours in advance via email only or no refund will be given. Base package starts at $18 per person with a 12 person minimum. You have your choice of 1 entree selection, included in the package is pita, Jerusalem salad, 8oz tahini, 8oz jalapeño pesto (Zhug), 4oz hot sauce, 4oz garlic sauce, a tray of rice and a tray of fresh hummus. Entree options include: Lamb Kebab Jerusalem Beef Chicken Shawarma Chicken Schnitzel Falafel You may add additional entrees and expand the count of people by 1 or 5 based on your catering needs. *Gluten free pitas available for an additional charge.