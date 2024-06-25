Ami Jerusalem Street Food 148 Green Bay rd.
Food
In a Pita
- Roasted Cauliflower Pita
Hummus, cauliflower, tahini, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto and scallions and parsley, served in a pita.$14.00
- Falafel Pita
Falafel with hummus, tahini, Jerusalem salad, jalapeno pesto, pickles, served in a pita. *Our falafel is gluten free$12.00
- Sabich Pita
Hummus, fried eggplant, hardboiled egg, tahini, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto. Served in a pita.$14.00
- Steak and Potatoes Pita
Ribeye steak, roasted potatoes with red pepper & onion, tahini, tomato salsa, pickles & jalapeno pesto. Served in a pita.$17.00
- Lamb Kebab Pita
Lamb, grilled tomato and onion, tahini and jalapeno pesto, served in a pita. *Please note that the lamb is made fresh to order so it will take 10 minutes to prepare.$17.00
- Chicken Shawarma Pita
Shawarma seasoned grilled chicken, hummus, tahini, Jerusalem salad and jalapeno pesto. Served in a pita.$15.00
- Chicken Schnitzel Pita
Chicken schnitzel, hummus, Jerusalem salad, fried eggplant, jalapeno pesto and tahini. Served in a pita. *Gluten free chicken available upon request.$15.00
Hummus Bowls
- Original Hummus Bowl
Hummus, warm and tender garbanzo beans, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with a pita on the side.$14.00
- Jerusalem Beef Hummus Bowl
Jerusalem style chopped beef & lamb blend, tahini sauce, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus, and a pita on the side.$17.00
- Falafel Hummus Bowl
Hummus, falafel, warm and tender garbanzo beans, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side. *our falafel is gluten free$15.00
- Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl
Shawarma spiced grilled chicken, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side.$15.00
- Lamb Kebab Hummus Bowl
Lamb kebab, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side. *Please note that the lamb is made fresh to order and will take 10 mins to cook.$17.00
- Roasted Cauliflower Hummus Bowl
Roasted cauliflower, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side.$14.00
- Sabich Hummus Bowl
Fried eggplant, hardboiled egg, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side.$15.00
- Mushroom & Onion hummus bowl
Warm Mushroom and caramelized onion, warm garbanzo beans, grated tomato, jalapeño pesto, tahini and extra virgin olive oil. Served in a hummus bowl with a pita on the side.$15.00
- Chicken Schnitzel hummus bowl
Chicken Schnitzel, Hummus, tomato salsa, tahini, jalapeno pesto, served with a pita on the side. *Chicken available gluten free$16.00
Rice Bowls
- Falafel rice bowl
Falafel in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side. *Our falafel is gluten free$15.00
- Chicken Shawarma rice bowl
Chicken shawarma in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$16.00
- Lamb Kebab rice bowl
Lamb Kebab in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$17.00
- Roasted Cauliflower rice bowl
Roasted cauliflower in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$15.00
- Chicken Schnitzel rice bowl
Chicken schnitzel in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side. *Chicken schnitzel can be made gluten free$16.00
- Shakshukah rice bowl
Poached eggs in a roasted pepper and tomato sauce served over rice with a pita on the side. **NOTE: Shakshuka rice bowl does NOT come with hummus or salad. Served over rice only.$15.00
- Jerusalem Beef rice bowl
Jerusalem style chopped beef in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$17.00
- Sabich rice bowl
Sabich in a rice bowl, fried eggplant and hardboiled egg served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$14.00
- Mushroom & Onion rice bowl
Warm mushrooms and caramelized onion in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$15.00
Salad Bowl
Kids Menu
- Kids Schnitzel
Kids Schnitzel. Served with rice or French fries. Add a complimentary side of hummus upon request. Available gluten free.$7.99
- Kids Falafel
Kids Falafel. Served with rice or French fries. Add a complementary side of hummus upon request.$7.99
- Kids Shawarma
Kids shawarma comes with rice or fries. Add a complementary side of hummus upon request.$7.99
Sides
- Fries$4.75
- Pita (1)$2.00
- Jerusalem Salad$7.00
- Side of 8oz rice
Turmeric rice.$3.50
- Side of 8oz salsa
Fresh made daily tomato salsa made with steamed tomato, garlic and parsley. (not spicy)$7.00
- Side Hummus
8oz or 16oz Hummus made fresh every day *8oz hummus comes with 1 pita 16oz hummus comes with 2 pitas
- Falafel (5)$7.00
- Gluten Free Pita (1)$4.00
- Side Roasted Cauliflower$7.00
- Side Eggplant$7.00
- Sauces
Drinks
N/A Drinks
- San Pellegrino$3.50
- Aqua Panna$3.00
- Jump Juice
Imported Israeli juice. Choice of Grapefruit, orange, grape or strawberry banana.$3.50
- Israeli Malt beer
Non alcoholic root beer imported from Israel.$3.50
- Israeli Spring Juice
Imported Israeli Juice beverage. Choice of mango, strawberry banana or peach.$3.50
- Coca-cola$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Bottled water$2.00
