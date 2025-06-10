Ami Jerusalem Street Food 148 Green Bay rd.
Food
In a Pita
Chicken Shawarma Pita
Shawarma seasoned grilled chicken, hummus, tahini, Jerusalem salad and jalapeno pesto. Served in a pita.$16.00
Falafel Pita
Falafel in a pita with hummus, tahini, Jerusalem salad, jalapeño pesto & pickles. *Our falafel is nut free and gluten free$14.00
Lamb Kebab Pita
Lamb, grilled tomato and onion, tahini and jalapeno pesto, served in a pita. *Please note that the lamb is made fresh to order so it will take 10 minutes to prepare.$19.00
Chicken Schnitzel Pita
Chicken schnitzel, hummus, Jerusalem salad, fried eggplant, jalapeno pesto and tahini. Served in a pita. *Gluten free chicken available upon request.$16.00
Roasted Cauliflower Pita
Hummus, cauliflower, tahini, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto and scallions and parsley, served in a pita.$16.00
Sabich Pita
Hummus, fried eggplant, hardboiled egg, tahini, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto. Served in a pita.$15.00
Steak and Chips Pita
Tender marinated skirt steak, French fries, Hummus, Pickles, Tahini, Jalapeño Pesto and Tomato salsa served in a pita.$19.00
Arayes
Lamb kebab meat stuffed into a pita and grilled to perfection. Served with tahini, tomato salsa and jalapeño pesto on the side.$19.00
Potato Latkes Pita
Crispy potato latkes, sour cream, tahini, jalapeno pesto, Jerusalem salad.$15.00
Beef kebab pita$19.00
Hummus Bowls
Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl
Shawarma spiced grilled chicken, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side.$17.00
Original Hummus Bowl
Hummus, warm and tender garbanzo beans, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with a pita on the side.$14.00
Falafel Hummus Bowl
Hummus, falafel, warm and tender garbanzo beans, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side. *our falafel is nut free and gluten free$16.00
Lamb Kebab Hummus Bowl
Lamb kebab, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side. *Please note that the lamb is made fresh to order and will take 10 mins to cook.$19.00
Beef kebab hummus bowl$19.00
Chicken Schnitzel hummus bowl
Chicken Schnitzel, Hummus, tomato salsa, tahini, jalapeno pesto, served with a pita on the side. *Chicken available gluten free$17.00
Jerusalem Beef Hummus Bowl
Jerusalem style chopped beef & lamb blend, grated tomato, jalapeño pesto, tahini sauce, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus, and a pita on the side.$18.00
Roasted Cauliflower Hummus Bowl
Roasted cauliflower, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side.$16.00
Sabich Hummus Bowl
Fried eggplant, hardboiled egg, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side.$16.00
Mushroom & Onion hummus bowl
Warm Mushroom and caramelized onion, warm garbanzo beans, grated tomato, jalapeño pesto, tahini and extra virgin olive oil. Served in a hummus bowl with a pita on the side.$16.00
Skirt Steak Hummus Bowl
Tender marinated skirt steak, hummus, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini and extra virgin olive oil served with a pita on the side.$19.00
shakshuka hummus bowl$16.00
Rice Bowls
Chicken Shawarma rice bowl
Chicken shawarma in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$17.00
Falafel rice bowl
Falafel in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side. *Our falafel is nut free and gluten free$16.00
Lamb Kebab rice bowl
Lamb Kebab in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$19.00
Beef Kebab Rice Bowl$19.00
Chicken Schnitzel rice bowl
Chicken schnitzel in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side. *Chicken schnitzel can be made gluten free$17.00
Roasted Cauliflower rice bowl
Roasted cauliflower in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$16.00
Shakshukah rice bowl
Poached eggs in a roasted pepper and tomato sauce served over rice with a pita on the side. **NOTE: Shakshuka rice bowl does NOT come with hummus or salad. Served over rice only.$15.00
Jerusalem Beef rice bowl
Jerusalem style chopped beef in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$18.00
Sabich rice bowl
Sabich in a rice bowl, fried eggplant and hardboiled egg served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$16.00
Mushroom & Onion rice bowl
Warm mushrooms and caramelized onion in a rice bowl served with turmeric rice, hummus and garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil and Jerusalem salad with a pita on the side.$16.00
Salad Bowl
Shuk Salad
Tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish, bell pepper, fresh herbs, crunchy pita chips, za'atar sumac vinaigrette. Served as is or with the added protein of your choice *Please note: Shuk salad is made fresh daily ready to serve therefore the removal of ingredients is not possible (Example: no onions) Salad is served as is. Thank you for your understanding!$14.00
Burekas
Specials
Kids Menu
Kids Schnitzel
Kids Schnitzel. Crispy fried chicken served with rice or french fries. Add a complimentary side of hummus upon request. *Available gluten free.$7.99
Kids Falafel
Kids Falafel. Comes with 3 falafel and is served with rice or french fries. Add a complementary side of hummus upon request. *Our falafel is nut free and gluten free$7.99
Kids Shawarma
Kids shawarma. Shawarma seasoned grilled and pulled chicken, served with rice or french fries. Add a complementary side of hummus upon request.$7.99
Family Style
Family Style Chicken Shawarma
Family style dinner for 6 people. Includes: Chicken shawarma, Hummus, Rice, Jerusalem salad, Pitas and all of our sauces: jalapeño pesto, tahini, garlic sauce and hot sauce.$100.00
Family Style Falafel
Family style dinner for 6. Includes: Trays of Falafel, Hummus, Rice, Jerusalem salad Pitas and all of our sauces, jalapeño pesto, tahini, garlic sauce and hot sauce.$100.00
Family Style Combo Chicken Shawarma & Falafel
Family style dinner for 6. Includes: Trays of Chicken Shawarma, Falafel, Hummus, Rice, Jerusalem salad Pitas and all of our sauces, jalapeño pesto, tahini, garlic sauce and hot sauce.$115.00
Family Style Lamb Kebab
Family style dinner for 6. Includes: Lamb Kebabs, Hummus, Rice, Jerusalem salad Pitas and all of our sauces, jalapeño pesto, tahini, garlic sauce and hot sauce.$125.00
Family Style Beef Kebab
Family style dinner for 6 people. Includes: Beef Kebabas, Hummus, Rice, Jerusalem salad, Pitas and all of our sauces: jalapeño pesto, tahini, garlic sauce and hot sauce.$125.00
Family Style Steak
Family style dinner for 6. Includes: Trays of Marinated Skirt Steak, Hummus, Rice, Jerusalem salad Pitas and all of our sauces, jalapeño pesto, tahini, garlic sauce and hot sauce.$155.00
Family Style Jerusalem Beef
Family style dinner for 6. Includes: Jerusalem Chopped Beef, Hummus, Rice, Jerusalem salad Pitas and all of our sauces, jalapeño pesto, tahini, garlic sauce and hot sauce.$115.00
Family Style Chicken Schnitzel
Family style dinner for 6. Includes: Trays of Chicken Schnitzel, Hummus, Rice, Jerusalem salad Pitas and all of our sauces, jalapeño pesto, tahini, garlic sauce and hot sauce.$110.00
Family Style Shakshukah
Family style dinner for 6. Includes: Shakshukah (poached eggs in a roasted pepper & tomato sauce), Trays of Hummus, Rice, Jerusalem salad Pitas and all of our sauces, jalapeño pesto, tahini, garlic sauce and hot sauce. Shakshukah is vegetarian.$100.00
Sides
Fries$4.50
Falafel (5)
Five crispy fresh falafel, served with tahini. *Our falafel is gluten free and does not contain nuts.$8.00
Side of Rice
Turmeric rice, available in 8oz or 16oz$4.00
Pita (1)$2.00
Gluten Free Pita (1)$4.00
Jerusalem Salad
Chopped cucumber, red onion, tomato and parsley. Available in 8oz or 16oz sizes.$7.00
Side of 8oz Tomato Salsa
Fresh made daily tomato salsa made with steamed tomato, garlic and parsley. (not spicy)$7.00
Side Hummus
8oz or 16oz Hummus made fresh every day *8oz comes with 1 pita 16oz comes with 2 pitas$8.00
Sauces
Add extra jalapeño pesto, tahini, garlic sauce or hot sauce.$0.50
Side pickles small$0.50
Side pickles 8oz$4.00
Side Roasted Cauliflower
Side of our roasted cauliflower. Comes in 8oz or 16oz containers.$7.00
Side Eggplant
Side of our fried eggplant. Comes in an 8oz or 16oz container.$7.00
Side Chicken Shawarma
Side of our chicken shawarma, available in 8oz or 16oz containers.$7.00
Side of chicken Schnitzel (1)
Side of our crispy chicken schnitzel$7.00
Side Skirt Steak
Side of our Skirt Steak 4 oz or 8 oz$8.00
Lamb Kebab (1)$3.75
Beef Kebab (1)$3.75
Side Jerusalem Beef$7.00
Potato Latkes (2)$5.00
Dessert
Drinks
N/A Drinks
San Pellegrino$3.50
Aqua Panna Water$3.00
Jump Juice
Imported Israeli juice. Choice of Grapefruit, orange, grape or strawberry banana.$3.50
Israeli Malt beer
Non alcoholic root beer imported from Israel.$4.00
Israeli Spring Juice
BACK IN STOCK!! Imported Israeli Juice beverage. Choice of mango, strawberry banana or peach.$3.50
Coca-cola$2.00
Diet Coke$2.00
Sprite$2.00
Lipton Peach Iced Tea$3.00
Neviot+ Mineral Water Peach$3.00
Neviot+ Mineral Water Apple$3.00