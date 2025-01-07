Shuk Salad

Tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish, bell pepper, fresh herbs, crunchy pita chips, za'atar sumac vinaigrette. Served as is or with the added protein of your choice *Please note: Shuk salad is made fresh daily ready to serve therefore the removal of ingredients is not possible (Example: no onions) Salad is served as is. Thank you for your understanding!