Ami Jerusalem Street Food 148 Green Bay rd.
Food
In a Pita
- Roasted Cauliflower Pita
Hummus, cauliflower, tahini, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto and scallions and parsley, served in a pita.$14.00
- Falafel Pita
Hummus, tahini, Jerusalem salad, jalapeno pesto, pickles, served in a pita.$12.00
- Sabich Pita
Hummus, fried eggplant, hardboiled egg, tahini, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto. Served in a pita.$14.00
- Shakshuka Pita
Poached eggs in a roasted pepper & tomato sauce. Served in a pita. * Also available in a rice bowl. Served with shakshuka, rice, hummus, Israeli salad and a pita on the side.$13.00
- Steak and Potatoes Pita
Ribeye steak, roasted potatoes, tahini, tomato salsa, pickles & jalapeno pesto. Served in a pita.$17.00
- Lamb Kebab Pita
Lamb, hummus, grilled tomato and onion, tahini and jalapeno pesto, served in a pita. *Please note that the lamb is made fresh to order so it will take 10 minutes to prepare.$16.00
- Chicken Shawarma Pita
Shawarma seasoned chicken, hummus, tahini, Jerusalem salad and jalapeno pesto. Served in a pita.$15.00
- Chicken Schnitzel Pita
Chicken schnitzel, hummus, Jerusalem salad, fried eggplant, jalapeno pesto and tahini. Served in a pita. *Gluten free chicken available upon request.$15.00
Bowls
- Original Hummus Bowl
Hummus, warm and tender garbanzo beans, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with a pita on the side.$14.00
- Jerusalem Beef Bowl
Jerusalem style chopped beef, tahini sauce, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus, rice and a pita on the side. * Also available in a rice bowl. Served with Jerusalem beef, rice, hummus and Israeli salad.$17.00
- Falafel Bowl
Hummus, falafel, warm and tender garbanzo beans, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side. * Also available in a rice bowl. Served with falafel, rice, hummus and Israeli salad.$15.00
- Chicken Shawarma Bowl
Shawarma spiced chicken, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side. *Also available in a rice bowl, served with chicken shawarma, rice, Israeli salad and hummus.$15.00
- Lamb Kebab Bowl
Lamb kebab, grated tomato, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side. *Also available in a rice bowl. Served with Lamb, rice, hummus and Israeli salad. *Please note that the lamb is made fresh to order and will take 10 mins to cook.$16.00
- Roasted Cauliflower Bowl
Roasted cauliflower, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side. * Also available in a rice bowl. Served with roasted cauliflower, rice, hummus and Israeli salad.$14.00
- Sabich Bowl
Fried eggplant, hardboiled egg, tomato salsa, jalapeno pesto, tahini, extra virgin olive oil. Served in a bowl with hummus and a pita on the side. * Also available in a rice bowl. Served with sabich, rice, hummus and Israeli salad.$14.00
- Hummus & Mushroom & Onions bowl
Warm Mushroom and caramelized onion, grated tomato, jalapeño pesto, tahini and extra virgin olive oil. Served in a hummus bowl with a pita on the side. *Also available in a rice bowl, served with rice, Israeli salad, hummus and a pita.$15.00
- Chicken Schnitzel
Chicken Schnitzel, Hummus, Jerusalem salad, fried eggplant, tahini jalapeno pesto, served with a pita on the side. *Also available in a rice bowl, served with rice, Israeli salad and a pita on the side. *Chicken available gluten free$16.00
Kids Menu
Sides
- Fries$4.75
- Pita (1)$2.00
- Jerusalem Salad$7.00
- Side of Rice
Turmeric rice.$3.50
- Side of salsa
Fresh made daily tomato salsa made with steamed tomato, garlic and parsley. (not spicy)$7.00
- Side Hummus
8oz or 16oz Hummus made fresh every day
- Falafel (5)$7.00
- Gluten Free Pita (1)$3.50
- Roasted Cauliflower$7.00
- Side Eggplant$7.00
- Sauces
Side Eggplant
Drinks
N/A Drinks
- San Pellegrino$3.50
- Aqua Panna$3.00
- Jump Juice
Imported Israeli juice. Choice of Grapefruit, orange, grape or strawberry banana.$3.50
- Israeli Malt beer
Non alcoholic root beer imported from Israel.$3.50
- Israeli Spring Juice
Imported Israeli Juice beverage. Choice of mango, strawberry banana or peach.$3.50
- Coca-cola$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Bottled water$2.00