Vegetarian Package

Enjoy a generous supply of our delicious vegetarian staples. *Please note all catering orders will need to be placed at least 24 hours in advance. We highly recommend calling the restaurant to confirm after you place your order online to ensure that all the details are correct. Our number is 847-926-7100. Base package starts at $15/person with a minimum of 12 people. You have your choice of 2 vegetarian items. Included in the package is pita, 8oz tahini, 8oz jalapeño pesto (Zhug), 4oz hot sauce, 4oz garlic sauce, a tray of rice and a tray of fresh hummus. Vegetarian items include: Falafel Roasted Cauliflower Sabich (Fried Eggplant) Mushroom and Onion Shuk Salad Baba Ganoush Stuffed Grape Leaves *You may add additional vegetarian items and expand the count of people by 1 or 5 based on your catering needs. *Gluten free pitas are always available for an additional charge.